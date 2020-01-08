Zacks: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 164,769 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,490,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 85,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,025. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

