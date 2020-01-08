Zacks: First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of THFF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 32,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,541. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $620.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 232.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.