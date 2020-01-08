Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 221.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 294.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

