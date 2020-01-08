Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $263.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $247.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,211. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

