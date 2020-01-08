Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post sales of $391.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.50 million to $394.00 million. Graco posted sales of $406.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

GGG remained flat at $$52.29 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 324,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,435.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,039. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 130.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $7,730,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.