Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.25 Million

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $683.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $686.50 million. Genesco reported sales of $675.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. 29,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,558. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $699.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genesco by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

