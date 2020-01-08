Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $778.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to post $778.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.90 million to $785.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $812.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.26. 53,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

