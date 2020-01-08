Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.24. Kohl’s posted earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,318. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

