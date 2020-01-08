Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.88. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,545. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

