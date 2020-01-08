Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,067. The stock has a market cap of $401.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clarus by 6,271.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clarus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.