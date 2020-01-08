Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $670.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $709.42 million and the lowest is $601.70 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $585.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 738,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,587. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

