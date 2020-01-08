Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. CGI reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $84.39. 110,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,575. CGI has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

