Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $9.35. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 4,535 shares changing hands.

YZCAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

