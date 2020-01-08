Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), 308,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,470,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

