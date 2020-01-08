Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading 10.4% Higher

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.39, 1,364,144 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 589,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $249,300.00. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

