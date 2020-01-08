Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

