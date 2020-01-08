X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,179. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95). On average, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.