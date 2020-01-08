WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Trading Up 0.5%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.35, approximately 1,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WVS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

