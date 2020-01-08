WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,609. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 655.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.