WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMWH. HSBC upped their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target (up previously from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WH Smith currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,466.88 ($32.45).

SMWH stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,608 ($34.31). 205,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,134. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,508.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 41 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total value of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70). Also, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,879.24).

WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

