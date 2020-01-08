Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It is struggling with unfavorable average sales realizations for lumber and OSB, lower volumes and operating rates for lumber as well as engineered wood products, along with higher unit manufacturing costs. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company is expected to have generated sequentially lower earnings at the Wood Products segment. Nonetheless, the company's focus on operational excellence and improving housing market fundamentals is likely to drive performance. Meanwhile, improving housing market fundamentals are expected to drive growth. Bottom-line estimates for 2020 have been trending upward over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. 2,426,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $30.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 375,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 886,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

