Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, approximately 83,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 148,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65.

In other Westhaven Ventures news, Director David Grenville Thomas purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,527,970 shares in the company, valued at C$8,906,662.62.

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

