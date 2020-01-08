Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $88.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.48.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,641. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

