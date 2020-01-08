WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,231.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $43.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

