Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

WERN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 374,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,496. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after buying an additional 361,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,794,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

