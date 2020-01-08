Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of WEN remained flat at $GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,464 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. Wentworth Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.32).

In other news, insider Iain McLaren bought 100,000 shares of Wentworth Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

