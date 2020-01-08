Wells Fargo & Co Raises Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $80.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.84.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $775,280. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.