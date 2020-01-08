Wells Fargo & Co Lowers CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNXM. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an overweight rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of CNXM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.