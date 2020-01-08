Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.20. 537,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

