Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,125 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,298. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $56.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

