Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Purchases 486 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.5% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 168.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. 3,696,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,325. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

