Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Invests $219,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

In other news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.09. 46,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,232. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

