Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Buys 700 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 5.6% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 131,587 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.90.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

