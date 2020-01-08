Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 17%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML)’s stock price rose 17% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 111,425 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 89,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.