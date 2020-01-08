WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $699,954.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, HitBTC and Kucoin. WAX has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $699,954.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01396646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00120379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,595,284,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,515,284 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Tidex, IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

