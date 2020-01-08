Waters (NYSE:WAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.98. 420,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters has a 52-week low of $188.66 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day moving average is $218.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Waters by 212.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 92.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.