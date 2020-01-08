W Green Pay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $109,994.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $954,320.00 and approximately $109,994.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00180469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.01362332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,106,527 tokens. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

