VULCANO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $519.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 111.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $161,620.00 and approximately $519.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 111.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.