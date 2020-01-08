Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FAN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.67 ($2.78).

Get Volution Group alerts:

Shares of Volution Group stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 236 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 677,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.01 million and a PE ratio of 25.65. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.