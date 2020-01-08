Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 833,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 31.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 50.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

