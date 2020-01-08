Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $213.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.42.

Visa stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,951. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $191.14. The company has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,778,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,523,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $178,205,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

