Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.35. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands.

VIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

In related news, insider Bassey Yau sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $49,671.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 13,792 shares of company stock worth $55,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

