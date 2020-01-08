View (VIEW) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. View has a total market cap of $185,041.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, View has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . View’s official website is view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official message board is blog.view.ly

View Token Trading

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

