VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:CEZ)

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CEZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 456. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

