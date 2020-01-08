VestChain Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One VestChain token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and $43,489.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

