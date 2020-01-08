Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini Sells 4,250 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Parini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,306.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total transaction of $755,650.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $369,877.50.

VRTX stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.09. 1,802,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,020. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $232.70. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

