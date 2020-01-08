Verity & Verity LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,100,000 after buying an additional 319,822 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 73,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. 2,229,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,342. The company has a market cap of $249.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

