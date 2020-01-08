Verity & Verity LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 966,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,073. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,957. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

