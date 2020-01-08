Verity & Verity LLC Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,263,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,920,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.25. The stock had a trading volume of 773,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $306.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $126.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

