Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.20

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.20 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 97.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 1216785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.30 ($1.24).

VEC has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.59.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

